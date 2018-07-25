RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 46 year old man.

46 yr old Jeremy Daniel Oakley was heard from on June 22nd.

Police received a report from Oakley’s ex-girlfriend advising that she had not heard from him in several days.

She says he may have moved to Salt Spring Island to work on a construction site in the south end of the Island but that has not been confirmed.

Salt Spring Island RCMP have made numerous inquiries into Oakley’s whereabouts but haven’t had any luck so far.