The Sahtlam Neighbourhood Association is hoping to save their summer.

The association, the motorsport circuit, and North Cowichan staff recently met at the Municipal office to discuss concerns over the noise emanating from the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit.

Sahtlam Spokesperson Isabel Rimmer says its about having up to two days of down time on the track so the people who live in the area can enjoy some silence.

Association members are frustrated with the ‘high impact’ noise coming from the track and Spokesperson Isabel Rimmer says the ask from the group is reasonable.

Calls to the North Cowichan CAO and motorsport circuit haven’t been returned.