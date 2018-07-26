The results of a Stats Canada index have uncovered some interesting trends.

The Violent Crime Severity Index indicates that within the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP jurisdiction, cases of violent crime dropped from 96 to 57 from 2016 to 2017.

From 2016 to 2017, Duncan dropped from 47th to 86th most violent community in Canada.

By the numbers, Williams Lake ranked as the most violent community in B.C. in 2016, while Langley City topped the provincial list in 2017.

Non-violent crime numbers indicate North Cowichan/Duncan went from 106 in 2016, to 89 last year.

Thompson, Manitoba was Canada’s most dangerous community both years, while North Battleford, Saskatchewan led the country in non-violent crime.