The little games that could…did.

The Cowichan 2018 B.C. Summer Games was a tremendous success; from the opening ceremonies to the competitions, to the closing ceremonies, to the relationships with First Nations groups, it was all terrific.

Those are the comments from B.C. Games President and CEO Kelly Mann says, in the spirit of the games, it’s time to pass the torch.

Mann, the outgoing B.C. Games Society CEO and President says the relationships with First Nations groups in the Cowichan Valley was a sight to behold throughout the games.

The new President and CEO of the B.C. Games Society is Alison Noble.

She served as the Director of Community and Corporate Relations and Event Manager with the B.C. Games Society from 1990 to 1996.

The 2020 B.C. Winter Games will be in Fort St. John and Noble will lead the charge in preparing for those games.