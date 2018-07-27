The U.S. economy is surging. The GDP is up to 4.1-percent, its best showing since 2014.

Twitter stocks are selling off after disappointing active user numbers. Shares in the social media company are down 14-percent.

On Bay Street Imperil Oil is turning around. It reported a 36-percent increase in revenue in the last quarter.

The TSX is flip-flopping today. It started the day in negative territory then gained and is now back in the red down 1 point to 16,454. The drag is coming from energy stocks.

Gold stocks are selling off as investors go bargain shopping and that is helping the TSX.

The loonie is up 1/10 of a cent to $0.7652 cents U.S. Oil is down slightly to $69.59 a barrel and gold has gained $6.00 to $1,223 an ounce.