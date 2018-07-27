It’s a global issue and one that calls the Cowichan Valley home, specifically Quamichan and Somenos Lake.

It’s the problem of blue-green algae in local lakes, an issue that staff at the Municipality of North Cowichan are trying to tackle through a reserve fund.

Council has directed staff to present a proposal to develop a reserve fund after a report surfaced about efforts to improve water quality in the lake.

A motion was tabled at the July 18 council meeting and Mayor Jon Lefebure says there is no quick fix to the problem of blue-green algae.

A dog died after drinking from Quamichan Lake last year and North Cowichan staff are working on a proposal for a reserve fund, that would allow resources to help address and battle the blue-green algae problem.

Lefebure says the discussion around what to do about this problem is a long one, with many variables in play.

It’s unknown how much money will be in the reserve fund, but staff will present the proposal to council next month and a dollar amount will be determined.

Burnaby Lake and Lake Winnipeg are two bodies of water that are known for blue-green algae blooms.