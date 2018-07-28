Lake Cowichan RCMP has concluded its search for missing 82-year-old woman Gladys Barman.

On the evening of July 21, a passerby spotted Barman’s green Honda Accord on a logging road in the Lake Cowichan area, prompting five days of searching.

The search included engaging up to 25 ground search and rescue personnel a day, police dog services, RCMP helicopter and Remotely Operated Aircraft System, local area experts, Lake Cowichan RCMP, and Oak Bay Police.

GSAR rope teams from Comox and Juan De Fuca were employed and despite all the efforts, including those made by volunteers, Barman remains missing.

The Oak Bay Police Department will continue the investigation and encourages anyone with information as to where Barman may be to call 250-592-2424 or their local detachment.

Barman’s family is requesting privacy.