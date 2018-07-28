With all the hot weather, many Cowichan Valley residents are going to seek refuge at area beaches.

However, Island Health is cautioning people about where they swim, as there have been a number of beach advisories issued in the region.

Doctor Shannon Waters says certain bacteria offer up red flags and beach closures.

Waters says the Island Health Authority tests for certain types of bacteria and if there is enough of it, it can result in a swimming ban or complete closure of beach areas.

Some of the most concerning bacteria in the Cowichan Valley is E.coli in freshwater or Enterococci in salt water.

Art Mann Park is permanently closed to swimming while beach advisories are in place for Malcolm Beach in Chemainus, the Maple Bay boat launch, Maple Bay beach, and the Saanich Inlet.

