A major construction project starts on the silver bridge today and southbound traffic will be affected.

Ministry of Transportation representative Brent Scott says the bridge is going to be cleaned and re-coated.

Scott says 90 per cent of the work can be done during the day, but some work will require lane closures at night.

Two lanes of traffic will remain open at all times during the day, but they will be more narrow than usual and the sidewalk on the southbound bridge will be closed throughout the project.

There may be night-time lane closures from time to time and the project is expected to last until mid-December.