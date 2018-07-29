The CVRD is proposing to combine the Twin Cedars and Cobble Hill – Galliers sewer systems into one and the regional district received grant money to do just that.

Brian Dennison is the water manager at the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

Dennison says it would mean Twin Cedars residents would see their sewer bill go down slightly while Cobble Hill residents would pay more.

However, to pass the bylaw, the CVRD has to get approval from the nearly three hundred eligible electors involved and are using the alternative approval process.

Deputy Corporate Secretary, Kathleen Harrison explains.

The deadline is September 20.