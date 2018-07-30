A number of beach advisories have been issued at popular spots in the Cowichan Valley and one beach is causing odour-related concerns.

Cowichan Valley residents have complained about the foul smell emanating from Cherry Point Beach.

Doctor Shannon Waters says the testing of the water in the area hasn’t been out of the ordinary.

It’s not unusual for this beach to have a foul smell to it during the intense summer heat and Waters says, while it’s not confirmed, Island Health believes the odour may be coming from something other than sewage or human feces.

A number of beach advisories are in effect in the Cowichan Valley.

Art Mann Park is permanently closed to swimming due to blue-green algae blooms on Lake Quamichan.