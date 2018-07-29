The 12 million dollar B.C. Graduate Scholarship Fund has been allocated among 10 public post-secondary institutions in B.C. that offer graduate degree programs.

That supports 800 awards of $15,000 dollars each through 2021.

The awards are merit-based, research-focused and will emphasize science, technology, engineering, and mathematics but other research disciplines and professional programs, like business administration and health, will also be eligible.

Vancouver Island University is receiving $180,000 dollars from the fund which is based on the size of the student population and how many graduate programs are being offered.