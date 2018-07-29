Nomination packages for the upcoming civic elections are now available at the City of Duncan, CVRD, and Municipality of North Cowichan.

The nomination period starts September 4 and closes on the 14.

Mayor of Duncan, Phil Kent says he’s not yet ready to publicly announce whether or not he’s running again but anyone who does want to throw their name in the ring for mayor or council is welcome.

Kent is hoping there’s lots of interest.

Kent advises any candidates to sit down with a city staff member to learn more.

Mayor of North Cowichan and Chair of the Cowichan Valley Regional District Jon Lefebure is also mum on his intentions.