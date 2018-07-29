Finding a parking spot in downtown Duncan can lead you to punch your steering wheel in frustration, but city staff is working to improve accessibility.

There are five parking zones in downtown Duncan; free all day parking, customer parking areas, two and three-hour parking, and two dollar parking.

Bylaw Enforcement Supervisor Gerry Kerr says the parking issue in downtown Duncan is a moving target.

Kerr adds that parking changes are coming to Duncan Street.

If a vehicle is observed to be parking in downtown Duncan for longer than the posted time period, or re-parking in the downtown core the same day, staff will write a warning ticket.

If it continues, 25 dollar tickets will be issued.