The Conservation Officer Service has issued nearly 150 decontamination orders for owners of boats.

Chris Doyle, the Deputy Chief of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the orders were for boat owners who were coming from areas where mussels are a problem.

Fifteen boats were fouled with mussels.

Doyle says the service has been stopping boat owners at checkpoints.

Doyle says the mussel fouled boats came from Ontario, Manitoba, Arizona, and Michigan and some of them were on their way to Vancouver Island.

He adds that a number of boat owners are facing charges relating to failure to stop for an inspection.