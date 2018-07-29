The Cowichan Valley SPCA summer camps expose children to more than cats and dogs.

That’s according to the Society’s Olivia Clarke-Bancroft who says part of the camp program here includes the introduction of farm animals because of our agricultural region.

Clarke-Bancroft says there are still two weeks of camps to go and there are a number of spots available for the week starting August 7.

Clarke-Bancroft says the weeklong camp is meant for kids born from 2007 to 2009 and it costs $75 dollars.

Clarke-Bancroft says even campers that have fears about dogs or are allergic to cats, are welcome to attend as they can be accommodated.

She says the focus of the camp is empathy toward animals.