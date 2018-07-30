Investors are looking to Apple to recover the tech sector this week.

After disappointing results from Netflix and Facebook, global markets have taken a dip, which is carrying over to this week. The Nikkei fell .7 per cent in overnight trading. But, with Apple’s quarterly report coming out on Wednesday, traders are hopeful the company will boast a big increase much like Amazon and Google-owner Alphabet. Canada’s anti-US trade meeting with Japan, the EU and Mexico is also expected to hit hard on Bay Street, balancing out the flow of corporate Canadian earnings coming in.

Meanwhile, crude prices are back in the limelight as they gain once again. Experts say the ongoing feud between the US and Iran is helping boost crude prices as investors worry over the near future of oil supply. US crude is up to 69.63 a barrel.