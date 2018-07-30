The matchups are set for the 2018 Bauer BCHL Showcase.

All 17 BCHL teams will gather for 17 regular-season games during the third week of the schedule.

Prospera Centre in Chilliwack will play host to this year’s event again.

It will take place over three days beginning September 20th.

Unlike last year, both sheets of ice will be used at Prospera Centre which will allow the event to be run in 72 hours rather than the five days that it took last year using only the main arena.

Each team will play two games that count in the standings and the event is expected to attract serious attention from members of the NHL and NCAA scouting ranks.