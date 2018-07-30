The province has issued a Level 3 hydrological drought rating for much of Coastal B.C.

Level 3 drought conditions call for voluntary water-use reductions from all surface water and groundwater users.

On the heels of that release, Stage 2 Watering Restrictions for the entire Cowichan Valley Regional District, including the Town of Ladysmith, Diamond Improvement District, and Stz’uminus First Nation are now in effect until further notice.

Water restrictions and lawn watering restrictions are intended to help control water use as the demand increases with the hot, dry weather.

More to come on this story.