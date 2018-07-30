Extremely warm and dry conditions have prompted the Province to announce a Level 3 hydrological drought rating for much of coastal British Columbia. Map from B.C. Drought Portal.

Extremely warm and dry conditions have prompted the Province to issue a Level 3 hydrological drought rating for much of coastal B.C.

Valerie Cameron is a water steward manager for the province…..

Level 3 drought conditions call for voluntary water-use reductions from all surface-water and groundwater users, including municipal, agricultural and industrial users. The Province has identified a number of important fish-bearing streams on Vancouver Island that are approaching critical environmental flow thresholds for ecosystems and fish

They include the Koksilah and Chemainus Rivers.

Cameron says if voluntary reductions of water use are not sufficient to maintain flows above critical levels, the ministry may consider regulating water usage under the new Water Sustainability Act.