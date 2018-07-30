Indigenous people say their ancestors arrived near the foot of Mount Prevost and buried under the dirt is a two-thousand-year-old settlement with ancient tools, homes, hearths and grave sites.

To that end, Cowichan Tribes elders have plans to use the site as an outdoor classroom that teaches students from the three schools in the area about Indigenous relations.

The outdoor classes will offer students with a sense of time, place and reality.

Back in the 90’s, this area was slated to be used as a residential development.