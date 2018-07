Featuring the Laketown Ranch app on the Apple Website for a full week seems to have put the Cowichan Valley on the map.

Marketing and PR manager for Wideglide Entertainment and Laketown Ranch, Holly Dias says the response was overwhelming…..

Dias says the app contains all the information about the artists, bio’s, festival information, F-A-Q’s, a sitemap and, will be updated with anything that happens throughout the festival period.

Sunfest is set to go beginning this Thursday at Laketown Ranch.