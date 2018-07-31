The Union de Reyes beat the Victoria HarbourCats 8-4 in baseball action last night (Mon). The Cuban team has been playing games in and around the Cowichan Valley since they arrived here July 19th. With the win over the HarbourCats their record improves to 8 and one. In between games, Rick Shay, one of the organizers of the Cuban team’s visit, says the billets have been showing the Cubans around the Cowichan Valley…..

The Union de Reyes play their final game in the Valley versus the Chemainus Brewers at Evans Park tomorrow (Wed) night. The last time the teams met on Sunday the Cubans posted a 22-7 win. They head home on Friday.