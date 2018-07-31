Sunfest starts Thursday at Laketown Ranch.

Marketing and PR manager for Wideglide Entertainment and Laketown Ranch, Holly Dias says there have been some improvements made during the offseason at the site……

Parking is getting to be an issue for Sunfest.

Dias says shuttles will be the best option….

Dias says there’s also shuttle service available from Lake Cowichan.

Dias says other things to remember if you are heading to Sunfest this weekend, pets are not allowed, you must carry two pieces of ID with you at all times and it’s a good idea to bring a sweater for when it cools off at night.