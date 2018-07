A new spill response base in Nanaimo will be the heart of the operations for the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation.

Construction of the base is expected to cost 10 million dollars and once it’s done will be home to 35 full-time response personnel and 15 response vessels.

Officials with the Corporation and the Nanaimo Port Authority have signed a 25-year lease agreement.

The base will function as a hub for all of the Corporation’s operations.