Island Health is looking to expand the overdose prevention services that are provided in Duncan.

Spokesperson for Island Health, Meribeth Burton says back in 2017 the opioid crisis necessitated the opening of overdose services as quickly as possible and that meant contracts for the services were directly awarded without a call for proposals from community partners.

With the contract expiring in the next few months, Burton says Island Health has issued a Request for Proposal but would like to see the proponent offer additional services…..

Burton says whatever is decided, they will work with local communities to reduce the impact on neighbourhoods, but, she says, the services need to be where the people who use them are…..

She anticipates the Cowichan Valley Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, which is currently operating the service, will respond to the R-F-P.