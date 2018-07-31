The Municipality of North Cowichan wants to hear from residents regarding the possibility of designating additional public beach accesses as seasonal, off-leash parks for dogs.

Ernie Mansueti, Director of Parks, Forestry, and Recreation says they want to hear from residents about which public beach accesses, if any, are best suited for this type of purpose….

Residents interested in providing feedback can connect to the topic on North Cowichan’s online community consultation website, PlaceSpeak, or can call the Municipal Office.

Feedback will be gathered until Sunday, September 9th, and then presented to Council at a future meeting for their consideration.