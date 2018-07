The Lake Cowichan RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 71-year-old man.

Daniel Alfred Sutherland was last seen at the Tim Hortons in Lake Cowichan last Thursday morning.

He did not return home that day and friends and family are concerned for his well-being.

They say it is out of character for Sutherland not come home or stay with a close friend.

Police have not released a picture of Sutherland.