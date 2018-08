RCMP have confirmed that Danny Sutherland, 71, is dead.

Sutherland was last seen at the Lake Cowichan Tim Horton’s on July 26.

Police say foul play is not suspected and the investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

RCMP confirms that Sutherland’s death isn’t linked to another body that Cowichan Search and Rescue found eleven kilometres from Gladys Barman’s car in the Lake Cowichan area.