North Cowichan Duncan RCMP have three people in custody, ranging in age from 33 to 44, after a counterfeit money investigation.

Last Thursday mounties executed search warrants at a home in the 7800 block of Westholme Road.

Police seized several items including counterfeit Canadian money, various papers and evidence supporting the production of counterfeit money.

Mounties say the investigation and arrests were made possible, in part, because of the diligence of local businesses in identifying the counterfeit bills.

It was that diligence that helped identify the suspects.