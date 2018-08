Crews will be out pruning trees on Trunk Road and removing one on Government Street today.

The tree pruning project runs from 8:30 to 11 this morning on Trunk Road at Beech Avenue.

The tree removal work will be on Government Street and Cliffs Road from 11:30 to 1 pm.

Traffic delays are expected in these two areas and flaggers will be on site.

Call Public Works at 250-746-5321.