While the Northwest and Kamloops Fire Centre’s are dealing with the biggest wildfires in the province, the Coastal Fire Centre is seeing some compliance issues when it comes to campfires.

A campfire ban is in effect throughout the coastal zone and Information Officer Dorthe Jacobsen says the Conservation Officer Service issued a number of tickets for non-compliance.

Jacobsen says this long weekend, people are asked to be mindful of the bans in place.

Of the 138 blazes in the Coastal Fire Centre, 89 have been human-caused and Jacobsen says that’s right in line with the 10-year average.

In 2017, only nine fires were sparked due to lightning.

To report a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555 or star 5555 on your cell phone.

The Snowy Mountain fire, south of Keremeos, is the largest in the province at over 65 hundred hectares while the Shovel Lake fire, due east of Burns Lake, is more than five thousand hectares.