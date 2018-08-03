The new Forests Forever exhibit is expected to be unveiled in September.

With the BC Day long weekend upon us, the BC Forest Discovery Centre will be a hub of activity again.

There will be steam train rides, entertainment, an imagination station for kids to do crafts, prize draws, a barbeque and mini-donuts.

Manager Chris Gale says more and more people show up and take in the Discovery Centre experience.

Gale says the Discovery Centre used to attract about 30 thousand visitors a year and last year, that number was closer to 60 thousand.

Gale says there is a strategy to these three-day events.

The three-day event kicks off Saturday morning at 10 am and Gale reminds people to keep their ticket, as it will be valid on all three days.

