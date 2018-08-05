The Nanaimo Port Authority is on a roll.

Construction on a vehicle processing facility is getting underway, the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation has committed to the location by signing a lease and talks continue with the passenger ferry service provider.

Ewan Moir is the President and CEO of the Port and he says the port has been rebranded.

Moir says this rebranding was important.

Moir says the Port has developed a five-year business plan that has seen the area it manages split into three sections; the marina basin, light industrial at the assembly wharf and heavy industrial at Duke Point.