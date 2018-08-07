The Regional District of Nanaimo has declared a local state of emergency.

Chair of the RDN, Bill Veenhof says an evacuation order was issued last night (Sun)…..

Due to changing weather conditions, the alert could change and it’s recommended other residents be ready to evacuate.

This includes 77 homes on Elk Trails Way, Nanaimo River Road, South Forks Road and Twilight Way.

Natasha Broznitsky is with the B.C. Wildfire Service and provides an update on the wildfire….

The wildfire was reported Sunday evening and the cause is under investigation but Broznitsky says the Service suspects the fire was human-caused.

The smoke across the Cowichan Valley is coming from the fire in the Nanaimo Lakes area. Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement from Duncan up through Parksville. People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure. If you have breathing difficulties, it’s recommended you stay inside. A cool ventilated place is best. If your home isn’t air-conditioned officials say you could consider going to a public place, like a library, shopping mall or recreation centre to get some relief from the smoky conditions.

Environment Canada has also, again, issued a heat warning for much of the east side of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

On the Island, it runs from Duncan up through to Campbell River.

Maximum temperatures will reach the upper twenties near the water and the low to mid-thirties inland.

Overnight minimums will only dip to the mid to upper teens.

Environment Canada says we can expect significant cooling by Friday.