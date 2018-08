The evacuation alert is still in place for Osborne Bay Road east from Herd Road to Tatlo Road West.

The alert effects 93 homes in the area and Sybille Sanderson, the Emergency Program Coordinator with the CVRD says the alert is precautionary.

If an evacuation order is given, people will have 30 minutes to leave their homes.

Sanderson says residents in those homes under the alert have been told that if this alert becomes an order, they will have 30 minutes to get to the Island Savings Centre.