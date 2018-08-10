The evacuation alert remains in effect as a precaution for residents living in the area of a wildfire at Maple Mountain in the Cowichan Valley.

The alert is for households on the east side of Osborne Bay Road from Herd Road to Tatlo Road West.

But there is good news, the Municipality of North Cowichan says the Maple Mountain Fire is now contained at 5 and a half hectares.

The Municipality says fire Crews from five fire departments are using high volumes of water to douse the fire today (Fri) and will continue to work for several more days to fully extinguish hot spots that erupt from the undergrowth and root systems.

Helicopter assistance from the Coastal Fire Centre will no longer be required.