It’s not just an eye-sore, it’s a threat to the health and safety of the community.

Those were the comments from Nanaimo-North Cowichan MLA Doug Routley, who was discussing the ongoing issues of fires, drug use, vandalism, and contamination at the site of the old Crofton Elementary School.

Routley is hoping to partner with School District 79 and the Municipality of North Cowichan and says he has a few specific priorities in dealing with this empty building.

Conversations about potentially demolishing the building are ongoing, but that requires slippage funding from the Ministry of Education in the amount of $540,000 dollars.

Routley says this school is a huge concern locally.

Routley says the cost of renovating and re-purposing the building is hard to predict because it depends on the future use of the space.

Routley adds that complicating matters is the fact that the facility is owned both by the Concerned Citizens of Crofton and School District 79.

Petitions are circulating in the community and a list of locations where you can sign the petition is available at the post office in Crofton.