SAN JUAN ISLAND, WASHINGTON STATE- Good news for scientists trying to treat a dying endangered killer whale.

They have caught up with the orca near San Juan Island off Washington State and given her a first treatment of antibiotics.

The whale, named J50, is just one of 75 killer whales between B.C. and California and can reproduce if treatment saves her.

Researchers have caught a breath sample and will test it to see why she is emaciated and if she has an infection.