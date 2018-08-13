According to First Call Child Poverty Reports, Duncan has repeatedly been named as one of the worst cities in the province for child poverty.

And, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been trying to address the fall-out from that which can lead to young people getting involved in crime.

They do that by matching adults and older teenagers with vulnerable children through our schools.

And, now the organization can expand the in-school mentoring program thanks to a 40,000 grant from the Forfeiture Crime Prevention and Crime Remediation grant program.

Julie Pyon, program coordinator at Big Brothers Big Sisters in the Cowichan Valley says the mentoring program is proving to be a success here….

Pyon says they’ll be expanding, specifically to Lake Cowichan and are looking for mentors to help.

She says it only requires one hour a week.