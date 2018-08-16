The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for help in finding a stolen truck.

It’s a white 2007 Ford F350 pickup truck with a flat deck.

When the truck was stolen, the licence plate was LC 4893, but police expect that plates have likely been switched by now.

The vehicle was stolen from the 58 hundred block of Duncan Street in Duncan.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.