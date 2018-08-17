Vista station in Prince George at 9:10 this morning.

The sky is black with smoke in Prince George this morning.

Photographs coming from the community show an eerie scene with an orange/black sky and the streetlights are on.

The community of Kimberly in the Kootenays has been evacuated due to a wildfire there.

Highway 3, west of Creston has been closed due to the wildfires.

If you are traveling on the mainland in B.C., or have relatives coming this way, it’s a good idea to check with Drive BC for the road conditions first.