British Columbians forced from their homes because of wildfire are getting a break on their electricity bills.

BC Hydro and local authorities throughout the province are working to identify residential and commercial customers that qualify for the credit on their accounts while evacuated from their homes.

The utility company will also waive the last bill for those who have lost their homes this wildfire season.

More than three thousand people have been affected by evacuation orders, but that number swells to 23 thousand when factoring in everyone affected by alerts and orders.