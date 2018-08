The Prime Minister and his Cabinet will be in Nanaimo this week.

It means some ministers may be fanning out to local communities.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, François-Philippe Champagne, will be visiting Ladysmith and Cassidy Tuesday.

He will be in Ladysmith to get a look at the Ladysmith Drinking Water Filtration Project and then travel to the Nanaimo Airport to have a look at the expansion project there.