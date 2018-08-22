Malahat Drive was closed to all traffic for eight hours earlier today, 500 metres north of Goldstream Provincial Park due to a two-vehicle incident.

A sewage truck collided with a blue SUV and flipped on its side.

The truck driver was killed and the driver of the blue SUV was sent to hospital with injuries.

HAZMAT teams were called in after the sewage escaped, covering the highway in both directions.

Collision analysts, the BC Coroners Service and first responders all attended.

The highway has been re-opened to all traffic.