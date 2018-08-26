The Town of Ladysmith isn’t going to hold a byelection to fill the vacant seat left after one councillor resigned last month.

Due to personal reasons, Carol Henderson resigned her post after the last council meeting.

Instead of paying between five and seven thousand dollars to hold a byelection, council has instead opted to wait until the October 20th municipal election.

According to the Local Government Act, it’s up to the municipality as to whether or not a byelection will be held if someone resigns after June 1st of an election year.

Mayor Aaron Stone will appoint alternates to sit on the committee seats left vacant by Henderson’s departure.