It’s great news for Catalyst Paper and Crofton mill employees.

The International Trade Commission has voted unanimously to lift the duties Catalyst was paying on the export of newsprint products to the United States.

These duties were in excess of twenty per cent, they were levied by a single mill in Longview, Washington, and will now be refunded to Catalyst.

Catalyst Paper employes 6,500 people and has mills in Crofton, Powell River, and Port Alberni.

Ultimately, the International Trade Commission found no injury on Catalyst Paper’s newsprint exports to the United States.