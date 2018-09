Paramount Pictures has moved the release date of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie up by a week.

The movie adaptation of the popular 90’s video game will be shot in the Town of Ladysmith and while the original release date was November 15 of next year, it’s now been moved up to November 8.

The movie stars James Marsden as the human lead, Jim Carrey as the voice of the evil Doctor Robotnik, and Ben Schwartz of Parks and Recreation is voicing Sonic.