13 Ways to Save Money and Live a Better Life in Your Eco-Friendly Home

Fact: Homes, especially houses built before 1990, may have hazardous materials throughout them that could have serious health effects on your family.

Common items include:

Drywall mud

Ceiling texture

Sheet vinyl flooring (lino)

Vinyl floor tiles

Vermiculite insulation

Duct tape

Stucco

Grout

Mortar

Ceiling tiles

Carpet adhesives

Putties

Roofing materials

Heat shields around wood stoves

And more

What Can YOU Do To Clean Up Your Home?

If there is ever a concern, don’t wait. Call a company like Tsolum and Tsable Environmental Ltd.

Tsolum and Tsable Environmental Ltd. is a safety-conscious, Canadian owned and operated multidisciplinary consulting firm focusing on ecologically-based service. They offer a complete range of services with your health and safety being their primary concern – including inspecting all aspects of indoor air quality and identifying environmental hazards that may include mold, lead and asbestos.

What Else Can You Do to Make Your Home Enviro-Friendly?

When it comes to all the nasty stuff, you want to leave the detection and clean up to the experts.

When it comes to finding other ways to creating an environmentally responsible home where you can save money and conserve energy, there’s plenty that you can do around the house that easy and inexpensive.

Save 66% more energy (and save money) by replacing incandescent light bulbs with Compact Fluorescent Light bulbs (CFL).

Save 400 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions when you switch to CFLs.

Reduce your home’s energy consumption by up to 15% when you turn off inactive power bars.

10% of energy can be saved on heating when you open the blinds on a sunny day. Same can be said when you close the blinds on a cold day blocking the heat from escaping.

Save up to 6% on your energy bill by using rugs on wooden floors.

Save 40-dollars a year for every degree you turn your thermostat down.

If your fridge is in a shady area, it will run more efficiently.

Save up to 20-dollars a year by deciding what you want before opening the refrigerator door and just standing there.

Consider replacing older appliances. Energy Star Qualified appliances use 10%-50% less energy.

Your microwave uses 50% less energy than your conventional oven.

Save time, energy and money by using glass, silicone and ceramic cookware to speed up the cooking process.

Save money and energy by always running a full load in the dishwasher and allowing your dishes to air-dry at the end.

85%-90% of your energy and money goes into heating water when washing clothes. Use cold water when you can.

In the end, whether you’re regularly changing the batteries in your smoke detector or calling Tsolum and Tsable Environmental Ltd. for a complete inspection of your home, the health and safety of your family is always your number-1 concern.

