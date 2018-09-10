The Malahat is open again in both directions
Photos from BC Transportation on Twitter.
There was a rock slide south of Bamberton near the Malahat summit just after 8 this morning (Mon).
It resulted in the highway being closed in both directions for a number of hours so geotechnical crews could assess the situation.
At this time, both northbound and southbound lanes have reopened.
There are reports the rock crossed over the southbound lanes and hit a truck that was heading north.
There were no injuries.